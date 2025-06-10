Police Nab 27 Suspects In Kaduna

Share

The Kaduna State Police Command, said security operatives stormed criminal hideouts in the Kawo Area of Kaduna and arrest 27 suspected criminals, recovered dangerous weapons and hard drugs.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “The action was in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police to identify, flush out and dismantle criminal elements threatening the peace in some designated areas.

“The command had conducted series of raids in a joint operation with the Military, DSS, and Kaduna State Vigilante Service within Kawo Area and its surroundings, leading to the arrest of numerous suspects and the recovery of dangerous weapons.

“On Sunday, at about 10:30pm, a joint tactical operation was launched in the nooks and crannies of Kawo and neighbouring areas.

“This operation led to the arrest of 27 suspects, and a significant cache of dangerous weapons was recovered from them Exhibits recovered during the operation included: knives, axes, cutlasses and large quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other hard drugs.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, (CP) Rabiu Muhammad, had reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment in maintaining law and order across the state.

He emphasised that Kaduna remained a peaceful state, and the Police would not allow miscreants or criminally-minded individuals to destabilise the peace of the state

