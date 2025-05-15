Police Nab 21-Year-Old Woman With 482 Rounds Of Ammunition

Share

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old suspected arms trafficker, Fatima Salisu, with 482 rounds of live ammunition.

Fatima, an indigene of Funtua in Katsina State, was apprehended while attempting to transport the ammunition through Keana and Doma Local Government Areas, en route to her destination in Katsina.

She was intercepted at the Azuba area of Lafia following an intelligence-led operation by security operatives.

According to police authorities, the suspect was found in possession of 400 rounds of 7.62×39mm ammunition and 82 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Nasarawa State Command, SP Ramhan Nansel, described the operation as a major breakthrough in the fight against illegal arms proliferation and criminality in the region.

“In a bold and precise security operation, operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command arrested a 21-year-old female suspected arms trafficker in a mission that spanned key local government areas,” the statement read.

“The suspect, Fatima Salisu, a native of Funtua town in Katsina State, was intercepted at Azuba area of Lafia while allegedly transporting a deadly haul of ammunition through Keana and Doma LGAs, en route to deliver the consignment to criminal elements in Katsina.

“Acting swiftly on a credible intelligence tip-off, Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima J. Mohammed, ordered the immediate deployment of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit. The team acted with precision, leading to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of 400 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition and 82 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.”

The suspect is currently in custody and undergoing interrogation, as investigators work to uncover and dismantle the arms trafficking network reportedly linked to banditry and terrorism.

The police further reaffirmed their commitment to ridding the state of criminal elements and called on members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to aid security efforts.

Share