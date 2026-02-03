Police Nab 2 Suspected Cultists During Initiation In Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested two suspected members of the Black Axe Confraternity in an intelligence-led operation in Uyo.

The arrest was made yesterday following credible intelligence that a group of suspected cultists were conducting initiation activities at a secondary school, along Oron Road (name withheld).

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, the suspects “upon arrival at the scene, the suspects fled on sighting the patrol team, abandoning a red mini-bus with registration number NYA-164XA.

After a hot chase, two suspects were apprehended namely: Anitie Isaac (Male) Unyime Effiong (Male)” The PPRO listed items recovered at the scene to include One axe, One brown calabash, One bottle of Lord’s alcoholic drink, Different types of incense, Coloured handkerchiefs, One Neo Black Axe (Neo Lord’s Movement of Africa) sticker.

She emphasised that suspects and exhibits are currently in police custody and undergoing thorough investigation. “The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, reiterates the Command’s zero tolerance for cultism and related crimes and assures the public that sustained efforts will continue to rid the state of criminal elements.