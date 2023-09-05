Police nab 2 over adulterated engine oil

Two members of a syndicate who specialise in the production of adulterated Total Engine Oil have been arrested at Trade Fair Complex, Lagos State. The suspects identified as Obinna Kinsley and Patrick Ezenwnne Obinna were arrested after police received an intelligence report about the production of the oil. Confirming the arrest, the state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said on August 25, based on credible intelligence on the production of fake engine oil, detectives from the command swung into action and arrested the suspects at Swiss Park Trade-Fair International Market, Omuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspects were immediately arrested and 66 kegs of fake engine oil with Total oil stickers were recovered from the suspect.” Meanwhile, two men who impersonated mobile police were arrested on August 10. The suspects are Solomon Ochohepor (40) and Abu Ibrahim (47).

The duo were arrested by operatives of the Command for impersonating mobile police officers guarding an estate. “While impersonating the police, they also tried to assist a woman to effect arrest on a lady reported to them believing they were genuine mobile police officers. “During search on them, one fabricated AK-47 rifle with three live ammunition, a pair of police camouflage uniform, a jack knife and police identity card were recovered from them.”

However, on July 14, a gang of armed robbers who specialise in robbing victims of their vehicles were arrested by operatives of the command. Hundeyin said based on intelligence gathered on the activities of a gang who specialise in hijacking vehicles, one Okafor Nzubechukwu (38) was arrested in his hideout at Awoyaya-Ajah area of the state.

One unregistered Black IS 250 Lexus SUV, one unregistered Black Toyota Camry saloon car, one unregistered red Lexus ES 350 saloon car, one unregistered ash Toyota Camry saloon car, one unregistered ash Lexus RX 350 SUV and one unregistered ash Toyota Camry saloon car were recovered from him. While further investigation led to the arrest of Gbenga Olaoye (49) and Luka Gaiya (38) who are the receivers of the stolen vehicles in Federal Capital Territory.