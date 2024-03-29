Police Nab 2 ‘One-Chance’ Robbers In Ogun

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspected members of a one-chance robbery gang.

The suspects who operated in their Toyota Corolla vehicle, GGE 659 FR were arrested in Itori, Ewekoro local government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Omolola Odutola confirmed the arrest of suspects to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday.

According to the PPRO, the suspects, Aliu Oyetola and Seyi Afolabi were arrested on Thursday, March 28 by operatives of the Sango-Ota police operatives who were on routine patrol around the Itori axis.

Odutola said the suspects were arrested following a complaint by a victim who was robbed of her smartphone and the sum of N223,000.

“A four-man gang of one chance robbery were given a hot chase by the Sango-Ota police operatives and two amongst them were arrested.

“This was done following a report by a victim on the 23rd of March, 2024. The victim boarded a Toyota Corolla taxi at Ijako market, going to Itori, with four men who surreptitiously posed as a fellow passenger in the said taxi.

“While on the way, the said men robbed the victim of her valuables, by forcefully dispossessing her of her smartphone valued at Eighty-five thousand naira (N85,000), money realized from POS machine sale, worth one hundred and twenty-three thousand naira (N123,000) and a separate cash sum of one hundred and five thousand naira (N105,000) and subsequently pushed her out of the car and fled.

“Acting on the report, the DPO Sango Ota Division gave his surveillance team a matching order to be on the lookout, and unravel the perpetrators of the crime.

“Policemen from Sango Division intensified their efforts and other two fleeing suspects were apprehended on the 28th March 2024 when a team of surveillance policemen were on a routine patrol around the same route in Itori, having gotten details of their Toyota Corolla operational car, on sighting the policemen, the suspects abandoned their vehicle and ran into different directions, the crack police operatives gave them a hot chase and they succeeded in arresting the duo of Aliu Oyetola (35) and Seyi Afolabi (40).

“The two suspects arrested have made confessional statements and are cooperating with the police by giving useful information that will lead to the arrest of other fleeing felons”, the PPRO said.

She added that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Anti robbery department of the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and for diligent prosecution.