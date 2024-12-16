Police Nab 2 Fraudsters For Forging Foreign Varsity Certificates In Lagos

Share

Two suspects who specialise in forging certificates of different international and African universities have been arrested by police at Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos.

The suspects, Elvis Osakpolo Edokpain, 23, and Kelly Osas Endgieen, 24, also specialise in defrauding their unsuspecting victims on the internet and have succeeded in acquiring exotic cars and erecting mansions in different parts of the country with the proceeds of their loot.

Police sources at Zone 2 said table turned against the suspects after detectives at the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Zonal Command received credible information about some group of boys that specialise in forging foreign certificates.

It was learnt that on getting the information, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the Zone, Adegoke Fayoade, detailed anti-corruption unit to investigate it.

He reportedly gave matching orders that they must be rounded up without delay. Based on his stern directives, according to police sources, detectives stormed Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos and as soon as the suspects arrived, they trailed them to a five star hotel at Osapa-London in Lekki and later accosted them at the bus stop while they were about escaping secretly from the hotel.

It was gathered that on searching their luggage, one certificate of Blue Crest College, Ghana, belonging to Elvis Osakpolo Edokpiain, was recovered and a student identity card of Academic City College was also recovered from Kenny Osas. Further search revealed a transcript of an academic record from Blue Crest University belonging to Elvis Osakpolo.

Going through the search again, detectives discovered a letter of English proficiency from the said college and a letter of recommendation from the same Blue Crest College.

Reports said that upon interrogation, the suspects made useful statements to the police and confessed that they never got any admission into the school, that they procured the degree certificate through the help of a female Nigerian resident in Ghana.

