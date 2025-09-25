Police Nab 2 For Impersonation, Illegal Importation Of Prohibited Goods

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested one Yusuf M. Alhaji from Kano State, who claimed to be a special constabulary officer with a rank of an Assistant Superintendent of Police, attached to Rijiyar Zaki Divisional Police Headquarters, Kano State Police Command, The arrest was effected by the Divisional Police Officer, Dolekaina, along the Nigeria/Benin Republic border in Dandi LGA of Kebbi State.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, said while conducting a thorough investigation, the suspect was found in possession of three (3) metal jars of silver liquid mercury, each weighing 34.5kg, with a total market value of 2,800,000 C F A, (French currency), equivalent to N7,500,000:00, reasonably suspected to have been illegally imported into Nigeria without a valid license or registration.

The statement also stated that, discreet investigation at the state Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Birnin Kebbi, further revealed that, the said mercury was smuggled from Lome, Togo, through Malleville border into the country, and the journey was allegedly sponsored by one Tijjani Muhammed of the same address, who was also arrested and identified as the owner of the smuggled mercury.