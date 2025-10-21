Police Nab 17-Year-Old Brother, 5 Others For Plucking Out 7-Year-Old’s Eyes For Ritual In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested six suspects, including a 17-year-old boy, for allegedly plucking out the eyes of a sevenyear-old girl in Soro, Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the incident occurred on October 17, when the suspect, identified as Auwal Dahiru, attacked his younger sister, Rukayya Muhammad, with the intent to kill her and remove her eyes for ritual purposes.

Wakil said the father of the victim, Muhammad Adamu, of Bayan Dutse Village in Wailo, reported the matter to the Soro Divisional Police Headquarters at about 6 p.m. ”

Upon receiving the complaint, a team of detectives led by CSP Aliyu Mohammad Goni, the Divisional Police Officer of Soro Division, swiftly moved to the scene and arrested the prime suspect. The victim was immediately taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, for urgent medical attention.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of five other accomplices: Mohammed Rabiu (19), Saleh Ibrahim (20), Nasiru Muhammad, Hassan Garba, and Garba Dahiru (43), all from Soro town, Ganjuwa LGA. “Preliminary findings revealed that the 7-year-old girl permanently lost her eyesight after her brother lured her into a nearby bush, where he brutally removed both of her eyes in a desperate attempt to acquire wealth through ritual means.

“A medical specialist at ATBUTH confirmed that the young girl’s eyesight was completely lost and cannot be restored.

According to the PPRO during interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to the crime, while police investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of their involvement and uncover others who may be connected to the act.