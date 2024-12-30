Police Nab 15 Suspects, Recover 18 Phones In Yuletide Sting Operation

Share

The Bauchi State Police Command has made significant strides in ensuring a safe and enjoyable festive season for residents.

According to state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, following directives from Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed, the GRA Divisional Police Headquarters, led by CSP Holman Simon, has apprehended 15 suspects involved in various criminal activities.

The suspects, all residents of Wuntin Dada, Bauchi, were caught following a thwarted burglary attempt at a shop in the area.

Wakil said items recovered include: Stolen goods, eight assorted knives, two electric stabilizers, two car batteries, beverages (Maltina, Fearless Juice, Coca-Cola, Miranda), 50 bottles of cough syrup.

Other items are household items: Four pillows, three mattresses, three prayer mats, two cooking pots and two food flasks.

Additionally, a 14-year-old suspect, Usman Ali, was arrested for breaking into a mobile phone shop and stealing 18 phones. The stolen items have been recovered and the shop owner notified.

CP Musa Mohammed emphasised his commitment to ensuring residents’ safety and security, thanking members of the community for their cooperation.

