Police Nab 14 Robbery Suspects, Recover Stolen Vehicles, Guns In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said its operatives have arrested 14 suspected armed robbers, four gun fabricators and recovered three stolen vehicles.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement yesterday in Kaduna. Hassan said that the huge successes in the sustained fight against crimes and criminality were recorded in the last 13 days.

He said, “The command has made significant strides in combating crimes, with recent notable achievements. “They included the arrest of 14 armed robbery suspects, four illegal gun fabricators, and the recovery of eight locally made guns with 16 cartridges of ammunition, three motor vehicles, and one motorcycle.”

Hassan said the 14 suspects were apprehended for various armed robbery incidents, including the stabbing of a commercial motorcycle rider and the theft of his bike.

He added, “Four suspects were arrested for engaging in the illegal fabrication of firearms and ammunition. “The exhibits recovered included three locally fabricated rifles, incomplete skeletal frames of rifles, cartridges, live ammunition, and gun-making paraphernalia.”

On vehicles recovery, Hassan said that three motor vehicles and one motorcycle were recovered from armed robbery suspects.

“The vehicles included: Golf III Wagons with registration numbers ABC-152-AL and ABJ-900-RE, and an unregistered Golf III Wagon,” he said He said efforts were ongoing to apprehend other accomplices and dismantle an entire cross-border criminal network involved in armed robbery and vehicle theft.