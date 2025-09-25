Police Nab 12 Over Criminal Conspiracy, Vandalism Of Equipment At Kainji Power Plant

The Niger State Police Command has arrested 12 suspects allegedly for criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, mischief and vandalism of navigation metal lock yard and beams of the Kainji Power Plant at Kaya junction worth over N2.8 billion.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, the suspects, both employed at the power plant, were arrested following a complaint from Mainstream Energy Solutions Ltd. on August 12, and transferred from New-Bussa Division to the SCID Minna.

He stated that reports indicate that within July, inspection was conducted in the navigation lock yard of Kainji Power Plant at Kaya junction, where it was discovered that some navigation lock metals and beams valued over N2.8 billion were vandalised and stolen by unknown persons The PRO disclosed that this discovery led to the arrest of two suspects who are both security supervisors at the power plant and transferred to SCID Minna.

The two suspects include Shaibu Abu Sufyan, 35-yrs of New-Bussa and Ibrahim Musa, 31-yrs of the same ad- dress. Abiodun revealed that the operatives of the SCID led by DSP Ahmed Saidu, commenced further investigation, and Abu Sufyan who initially denied the alleged crime, later confessed when confronted with facts.

His confession led to the arrest of other perpetrators including Ibrahim Musa, Zayyanu Musa, Jibrin Abdullahi, Hassan Musa, Micah Adamu, Attahiru Umar, Abdulrahman Usman, Ismaila Ibrahim, Mubarak Husseini , Adamu Abubakar, Abdul- lahi Abubakar a.k.a Zuma, all security staff under Abu Sufyan.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects, along with other security staff and scrap dealers, conspired to steal the metals and sell them to various companies in Lagos, Kwara, and Osun States. The investigation also uncovered over N12.5 million in transactions between Sufyan and scrap dealer Musa Khalid, and over N11.5 million in transactions between Musa and Khalid,” he stated.

The Police Spokesman also said they usually move to the location with acetylene gas mostly during weekends at night, vandalise the metals, cut to sizes and use a crane to load it into canter trucks which has been happening since 2023 – 2025. He added that investigation is ongoing to arrest others such as the scrap dealers and other collaborators.