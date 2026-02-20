Police Move To Arrest Tiktoker, Mirabel Over False Rape Claim

The Ogun State Police Command is set to arrest and prosecute a female TikToker, simply identified as Mirabel for alleged false rape accusation.

Mirabel during a phone conversation with an activist and influencer, Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as VeryDarkMan was said to have admitted of lying about the rape allegations.

In an audio recording of the conversation, shared online by VeryDarkMan on Thursday, Mirabel was captured admitting that aspects of her initial account were untrue.

“Yes, sir, please help me, I am very sorry,” she was heard saying after being confronted with messages she had earlier claimed were sent by her alleged attacker.

Also, during the conversation, she acknowledged creating the fake TikTok account herself to backup her initial narrative.

“I have been taking drugs, and I was not thinking clearly when I posted the videos,” she reportedly said.

However, a police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media said that a Divisional Police Officer and other senior officers were at the hospital where Mirabel was receiving treatment.

The source added that she would be taken into custody upon discharge and charged in court.

It will be recalled that Mirabel had earlier alleged that she was attacked and raped by a stranger who forcibly gained access to her apartment in the Ogijo area of Ogun State.

The allegation, which she shared on her tiktok social media platform, drew several reactions from netizens, celebrities and many users who called for swift action against sexual violence.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the Commissioner of Police directed the Divisional Police Officer of the Ibafo Division to immediately reach out to Mirabel after the report surfaced.

“She reported at the Ibafo Police Station, where the facts of the case were obtained. Preliminary findings revealed that the alleged incident occurred within the Ogijo jurisdiction.

She was promptly escorted to a medical facility for assessment and urgent attention. Following preliminary treatment, she was conveyed to the Ogijo Police Station for proper documentation and continuation of investigative procedures,” Babaseyi said.

She added that due to Mirabel’s fragile condition, she was referred for extensive medical care to aid her recovery and support the investigation.