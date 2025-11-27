Police Mount Search For Man Who Bathed Girlfriend With Acid In Edo

The Edo State Police Command yesterday said it has mounted a search net for one Timothy Gilbert who allegedly bathed his girlfriend, Angela Ogah, 40, with acid in Edo State.

The Command’s spokesperson, Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident and said the suspect committed the crime at Ihovbe quarters, in Ikpoba Hill and fled, added that, “The Command has commenced manhunt for the arrest of the suspect and I am sure he will be brought to justice”.

He said there have been issues between the estranged lovers over claims of infidelity. He advised people that it is better to part ways than staying in an abusive relationship, noting that love is not by force. It was reported that Gilbert took to his heels after committing the crime early this month.

The victim’s lawyer, John Izegaegbe on Monday said Ogah had been admitted to a private hospital where she is currently battling for her life. He said a petition has been forwarded to the State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, for urgent action The victim could barely talk when journalists visited her.

Izegaegbe appealed to relevant authorities to urgently arrest the fleeing suspect. He said, “We want the suspect to be arrested. The victim is in severe pain. She could barely talk when journalists visited her.

“Gilbert is currently on the run after bathing Ogah, with substance suspected to be acid. We are currently on the authorities to effect his arrest without delay.