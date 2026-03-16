Police Mount Manhunt For Killers Of NCDSC Officer In Kano

The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, in liaison with other security agencies, has launched a discreet investigation into the incident of killing of a Civil Defense Personnel with a view to identifying and apprehending the perpetrators.

The Command according to the PPRO, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, received a report on the death of a Civil Defence personnel who lost his life during an attack by hoodlums at an empowerment programme held in Tudun Wada LGA on March 13.

The Commissioner has assured the public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The victim was rushed to Tudun Wada General Hospital where he was certified dead, and his corpse has been deposited at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital morgue. “The Kano State Police Command extends its condolences to the family of the deceased and the Civil Defence Corps.

We urge members of the public to cooperate with the Police as the investigation unfolds. The Command appreciates the public’s continued support and cooperation in the fight against crime and assures that every effort will be made to ensure that the perpetrators face the full weight of the law. Further developments will be communicated as the investigation progresses.