Police, Military Rescue Kidnapped Naval Officer, 2 Others

Share

A personnel of the Nigerian Navy and two others abducted by gunmen in Abuja have been rescued, police authorities said yesterday.

The female naval officer attached to the Directorate of Media Operations (DMO), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), and the two others were kidnapped from their residence in the Mpape area of the Federal Capital Territory on Friday night.

It was learnt that the abductors had already contacted their families and demanded a whopping sums as ransom for their immediate release.

However, it is unclear if any sum was paid to facilitate their release. But the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said the release followed a joint operation led by the Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit and comprising of personnel of the Nigerian military, DSS, and members of the local Hunters’ Group.

“At approximately 7:35 PM on the said date, heavily armed assailants attacked the Maman Vatsa Estate gate, blocked Mpape Road, and opened fire on moving vehicles before abducting the three victims.

Shortly after the attack, the kidnappers contacted the victims’ families, demanding a ransom of N500 million for the naval officer and N200 million each for the two civilians,” she said.

“Upon receiving the distress report, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), FCT Police Command, DCP Isyaku Sharu, in collaboration with military authorities, mobilised a joint operation led by the Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit and comprising of personnel of the Nigerian military, DSS hunters, and members of the local Hunters’ Group.”

She said an intense search-andrescue operation was conducted across Mpape, Gidan Bawa, Anguwan Mu’azu, and Yelwa Hills, covering areas in the FCT and Nasarawa State.

The Command’s spokesperson stated that acting on credible intelligence, between 2:00 am and 5:30 am on March 23, 2025, operatives traced the suspects to a Fulani resettlement in Anguwan Mu’azu and Yelwa Hills, Nasarawa State.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

