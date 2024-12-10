New Telegraph

Police: Melbourne Synagogue Fire ‘Likely’ Terror Act

A fire which ripped through Melbourne’s Adass Israel synagogue is being treated as a likely terror attack, Australian police said.

Three suspects are being hunted over Friday’s early morning blaze, which left one man with a minor burn to his hand and caused extensive damage.

Witnesses say they saw masked figures spreading what appeared to be an accelerant in the building, before setting it alight.

Victoria Police say they have no evidence that further antisemitic attacks are planned, but patrols are being increased to reassure the community, reports the BBC.

