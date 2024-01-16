Police, Local Hunters Neutralize 5 Armed Robbers In Osun

No fewer than five suspected armed robbers were reportedly killed in a police and local hunters joint operation in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred after a gang of robbers attempted to loot a steel rolling mill (now Dangote mill) in the town.

It was further gathered that the armed robbery gang arrived at the facility early hours on Tuesday and sneaked into the compound through a back gate while the hunters were stationed at the front gate.

A few minutes later, the team was discovered by the local hunters and engaged them in a shoot-out before requesting back from the police Command.

A source within the security circle told our Correspondent that the gang arrived in more than three vehicles and accessed the facility through the backdoor.

“They were already in the building when security men at the entrance, who were majorly hunters became aware of their presence.

“The hunters later engaged the robbers in a gun battle. While engaging the robbers, the hunters called for police back up and men from Osun command were immediately deployed.

“During the exchange of gunshots, three robbers were shot dead, while 5 others were injured. From observation where I was at the time of the incident, the exchange between the robbers and the security men lasted over 3 hours.

“Police van later came in the morning and evacuated those injured to UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo for treatment. Corpses of those that died were deposited at the morgue of State Specialists Hospital, Asubiaro”, the source added.

Meanwhile, Osun police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident but added that she cannot confirm the casualties involved.

She, however, added that police are investigating the incident to arrest fleeing suspects.