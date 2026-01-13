Police, Local Hunters Foil Kidnap Attempt, Rescue Victim Unhurt In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command, in collaboration with local hunters, has foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued a 45-year-old man, Mr. Kasimu Adamu, unhurt in Dagga village, Bauchi State.

The incident was disclosed in a press statement issued on Tuesday by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nafiu Habib, and made available to journalists in Bauchi.

According to the statement, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Nabordo Division received intelligence from a good Samaritan in the early hours of January 3, 2026, that about 12 armed men, wielding prohibited firearms, had stormed Dagga village at about 3:30 a.m. and abducted the victim to an unknown location.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of police operatives, in conjunction with local hunters and led by the DPO, SP Muhammad Garba, acted swiftly,” Habib said.

“The operatives engaged the hoodlums and successfully rescued the victim unhurt, while the suspects fled the scene.”

The police spokesperson added that efforts have been intensified to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has commended the prompt response of the operatives and urged residents of the state to continue supporting the police with timely and credible information to enhance effective policing and security across the state.