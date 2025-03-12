Police Lists Disu, 17 Other Officers For AIG Promotion

Share

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Olatunji Disu, and 17 other senior police officers have been listed by the Police Service Commission (PSC) for promotion into the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (AIG) to fill the leadership vacuum in the law enforcement agency.

After his promotion, Disu is expected to be deployed by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to lead the Special Protection Unit at Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Others, who are expected to be promoted by the commission, have been shortlisted for redeployment by the IGP to different police formations and offices to continue serving the nation.

The officers expected to be promoted by the Commission after an interview scheduled to hold before next month are: CP Patrick Atayero who would be assigned to AIG, Zone 16, Yenagoa; CP Tolani Alausa to AIG, Zone 17, Akure; CP Mobolaji Olaiya, who is the son of late artiste, Moses Olaiya, will resume to AIG, INTERPOL, FHQ, Abuja; CP Musibau Ajani will be deployed to AIG, Directorate of ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Gyongon Grimah to AIG, Office of the National Security Adviser.

Others are: CP Laolu Adegbeti will be redeployed to AIG INTERPOL FHQ Abuja; CP Clement Robert to AIG COMM POLICING R&P FHQ Abuja; CP Thomas Nabhon to AIG ONSA; CP Musa Mohammed to AIG Zone 3 Yola, CP Mohammed Dalinga to AIG CTU FHQ Abuja; CP Abubakar Aliyu to AIG zone 12 Bauchi; CP Fasuba Akinyele to AIG Investment FHQ Abuja; CP Musa Kareem to AIG FHQ ANNEX Lagos, CP Chukwudi Ariekpere to AIG FCID Annex Enugu, CP Aliyu Musa to AIG zone 14 Kastina, CP Godwin Eze to AIG DFA FHQ Abuja; and CP Abel Zwalchir to AIG Communication FHQ Abuja.

