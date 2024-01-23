Police Launches Manhunt Over Death Of Uyo Female Resident

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Tuesday launched a manhunt following the tragic death of a female resident who was murdered by suspected bandits in the state capital, Uyo.

New Telegraph reports that the woman, whose name isn’t known yet, was beheaded on Sunday night around the banking layout, Udo Udoma Avenue in Uyo, where she lived and farmed before she was killed

According to an anonymous source who spoke on Tuesday, the lifeless body was found on Monday, in the pool of her blood with her severed head lying by the side of her body.

“We were shocked on Monday morning when we came to work and found the corpse lying close to our entrance,”

“The deceased cultivated a piece of land around the banking layout and lived within the farm” another source said.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macedon while confirming the incident to newsmen on Tuesday, said the command has launched an investigation into the case in other to apprehend the killers of the woman.

He said “Yes, the command has received a report of the incident and the state Commissioner of Police Olatoye Durusimmi has ordered an investigation into the incident.

“The commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi has vowed that nothing will be spared to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly crime.

“We assure Akwa Ibom people that the perpetrators of the dastardly act will be brought to book”