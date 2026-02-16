Police Launches Aerial Surveillance In Benue, Arrest 4 Suspected Kidnappers

The Benue State Police Command has said that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), IGP Kayode Egbedokun, has approved the deployment of the Police Air Wing for aerial surveillance and operations, alongside the reinforcement of additional tactical teams to the state.

The Command said in further demonstration of the resolve to decisively confront kidnapping and banditry, the deployment was aimed at strengthening security dominance, improving intelligenceled operations, and denying criminal elements any operational space within the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, said in a state ment yesterday, that four suspected kidnappers were arrested following the successful rescue of nine kidnap victims abducted during a vigil at St. John Catholic Church, Ojeji, Ado Local Government Area of the state.

The statement explained that on February 11, 2026, operatives of the Ado Division, acting on credible intelligence, arrested two suspects; Abubakar Jibril (male) and Ashiru Ibrahim (male); in connection with the night-vigil kidnapping incident, “The suspects were found in possession of five (5) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition” The statement said in line with established investigative procedures, the suspects were handed over to the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) for further investigation.

“Acting swiftly on follow-up intelligence, the IRT, in a joint operation with tactical teams of the Benue State Police Command, raided the hideout of Ashiru Ibrahim on February 14.

The operation led to the recovery of one (1) AK-47 rifle and eight (8) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, as well as the arrest of two additional suspects believed to be key members of the kidnapping syndicate,” the Police spokesperson said.