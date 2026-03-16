Police Launch Probe Into Allegation Of Extortion By Lagos Task Force

The Lagos State Police Command said it has ordered investigation into a viral video in which a motorist accused task force operatives of extortion.

The viral video had also depicted operatives as fabricating a traffic offence in the Ikeja area of the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in a post shared yesterday on its official X handle, @LagosPoliceNG, the command said its attention had been drawn to the video circulating on social me dia and assured the public that the matter would be thoroughly investigated.

It stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, had ordered a comprehensive and immediate investigation into the allegations, assuring that the outcome would guide the next line of action.

“Jimoh had directed that the allegations be immediately looked into, adding that appropriate action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” it stated.