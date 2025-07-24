Police Launch Manhunt For Suspected Killer Of Photo-Journalist In Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command yesterday said it has launched a manhunt for the suspected ritual killer of Mr Ayo Aiyepeku, a photo-journalist in the state.

Aiyepeku was reportedly murdered on Tuesday night in an office located around the Government House/GRA axis of Lokoja, where he and his suspected assailant reportedly worked as photographers in an unnamed firm.

SP Williams Ovye-Aya, the command’s spokesperson, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the matter was reported to the police in the early hours of July 23.

“The incident, which reportedly happened on Tuesday, has been reported to us, and investigation has commenced in earnest. “We are on the trail of the suspected killer of the victim to bring him to book.

“It’s a very sad and unfortunate incident given the way and manner the victim (Aiyepeku) was killed. “We are calling on the public to avail the police with any information about the whereabouts of the suspect, who is currently on the run.

“The alleged assailant, identified as Mr. Adebayo Pelumi, who is currently on the run, was said to be a close friend and colleague of the deceased,” he said.

A source, who did not want his name to be mentioned for safety reasons, said that the two were known colleagues and reportedly shared a professional relationship within the organisation.

He said that Adebayo allegedly struck Aiyepeku on the head with a blunt object, rendering him unconscious, and thereafter proceeded to butcher the victim and later stored the mutilated body parts in a freeze.