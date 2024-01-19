Police Launch Manhunt For Killers of Rivers CDC Chairman

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, has directed a nation- wide manhunt for killers of Ndidi Livingstone, Chairman, Community Development Committee, Mgbuoshimini Community in Obio/ Akpo Local Government Area of the state.

CP Disu, said this during a visit to the family of the deceased at their residence in Port Harcourt yesterday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Livingstone was shot dead on Saturday by unidentified assailants after a church service at the Rumueme Waterfront area in Port Harcourt.

The attackers, who were in a black Sport Utility Vehicle, quickly fled the scene, after firing multiple shots.