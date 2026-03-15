Police Launch Manhunt For Killers Of NSCDC Officer In Kano

The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, in liaison with other security agencies, has launched a thorough and discreet investigation into the killing of a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer, with a view to identifying and apprehending the perpetrators.

The Command, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, received a report on the death of the Civil Defence personnel who lost his life during an attack by hoodlums at an empowerment programme held in Tudun Wada Local Government Area on March 13, 2026.

The Commissioner of Police has assured the public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that those responsible for the crime are brought to justice. The victim was rushed to Tudun Wada General Hospital, where he was certified dead. His corpse has since been deposited at the morgue of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

The Kano State Police Command extends its condolences to the family of the deceased and the NSCDC. The Command also urges members of the public to cooperate with the police as the investigation unfolds.

The Command appreciates the public’s continued support and cooperation in the fight against crime and assures that every effort will be made to ensure that the perpetrators face the full weight of the law. Further developments will be communicated as the investigation progresses.