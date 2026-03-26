Police Launch Investigation Over Female Usher Killed In Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the alleged killing of a young woman, Miss Divine Anyanwu, who worked as an usher in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She and her friend were trailed from a hotel by the gunmen, on Saturday along Odili Road in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, according to the command’s Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Chief Superintendent of Police.

The victim, who runs an ushering agency was on a Bolt ride, when the incident occured, Iringe-Koko disclosed, noting that the perpetrators of the killing are yet-to-be indentified.

issued in P

Iringe-Koko explained that the incident, which occurred on March 21, was reported to the police by the victim’s friend, who was with her in the same vehicle.

The statement reads: “The Rivers State Police Command is investigating the gruesome murder that occurred in Port Harcourt.

“On 21st March 2026 at about 4:30 PM, reported by one Miss Divine Anyanwu of No. 9 Aliobi Drive, Elimgbu, Port Harcourt, at the Abuloma Police Division on 19th March 2026 at about 7:00 PM, she and her friend, identified simply as one Special Bensington, boarded a Bolt ride from a hotel located on Emmanuel Road, off Odili Road, Port Harcourt.

“While en route along the Total Gospel area, off Odili Road, they were reportedly attacked by unknown armed hoodlums suspected to have trailed them from the hotel.

“The assailants, who were operating a tricycle, opened fire on the victims. In the course of the attack, the said victim sustained gunshot injuries.

“The victim was immediately rushed to BMH Hospital, Port Harcourt, where she was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty while receiving treatment.

“Following the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Abuloma Division, alongside his team, visited both the scene of the incident and the hospital. The deceased has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.”

She added: “The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet forensic investigation. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

“The Command strongly condemns this gruesome act and assures the public that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be brought to justice.”