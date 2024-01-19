Police Launch Investigation Into Killing Of Hotel Guest In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the alleged killing of a lady in a hotel in Yola, the state capital.

SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on Friday made it known in a statement made available to newsmen in the state.

According to the statement, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola while denouncing the horrific killing of the lady, directed an immediate manhunt into the matter to apprehend the culprit and accomplices in the heinous deed.

The Commissioner warned Hoteliers to report people of suspicious qualities to the police for swift action and vowed to catch the suspect.

The police cautioned that the killing of innocent residents would no longer be accepted under any cover, adding that the command under his leadership regards the lives of all citizens as sacred.

The Commissioner also cautioned that such unjustified activities will be sternly enforced in accordance with existing legislation.

According to the statement, the command will continue to collaborate with other sister security agencies to preserve all citizens’ fundamental rights, allowing them to better fulfil their holy responsibility of serving and protecting residents.

He urged calm because the highest management of both security organizations is doing everything legally feasible to apprehend the perpetrator.