Police Launch Investigation Into Woman’s Death In Lagos Hotel

The Lagos State Police Command has launched an investigation into the death of an unknown woman whose body was discovered in a hotel room.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the State Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Hundeyin said that at about 6:17 p.m. on Friday, January 5, the hotel manager (name withheld) reported the incident to the Trinity Police Station.

According to him, the manager reported that the woman’s lifeless body was discovered on a bed on that same Friday at 8:00 p.m. while performing a normal check on hotel rooms.

“On receipt of the information, a team of detectives visited and cordoned off the scene, photographed the corpse and the room.

“Efforts are on top gear to evacuate the corpse to the morgue and locate the relatives of the deceased.

“We are working hard to unravel the identity of the yet unknown man, who lodged with the deceased and who allegedly fled the scene, for possible arrest,” the Lagos Police spokesman said