Police Launch Investigation Into Video Of Angela Okorie Jogging With Armed Escort

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced an investigation into a viral video of Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, jogging while being escorted by armed police officers.

In a statement on Wednesday, the force posted on its X handle and signed by spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stating that the incident does not align with its professional standards.

Adejobi described the officers’ conduct as falling short of the discipline and decorum expected of personnel.

The statement reads: “The Nigeria Police Force strongly frowns at the conduct of armed police officers seen in a viral video trailing actress Angela Okorie while she jogged, an act considered clearly inconsistent with the professional standards and decorum expected of personnel of the Force.

“The incident, which appears to have occurred on or around a movie set, has also sparked widespread public concern and criticism,”

Adejobi said that although the video appeared to have been shot on or near a movie set, it had sparked public concern and criticism.

He said; “Accordingly, necessary administrative processes have been initiated to identify the officers involved and determine the circumstances surrounding the video, while appropriate disciplinary action will be taken based on the outcome of the review,”

However, Angela is yet to comment publicly on the controversy.

Watch video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLVT0_YtCBf/?igsh=cjZiNnR6bXUweDF3