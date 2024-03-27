Police Launch Investigation Into Headless Body Found In Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command has commenced an investigation into a woman’s headless body found in Osogbo on Tuesday, March 26.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a woman’s headless body was discovered in Oke-Baale, Osogbo Local Government Secretariat of the state.

After confirming the development, the command’s spokeswoman, Yemisi Opalola, said that the appropriate authorities had been notified so they could remove the body.

READ ALSO:

Opalola added that in order to solve the mystery of how the body ended up where it did, the operatives had started an inquiry into the occurrence.

“Concerning the dead body of a headless and armless woman that was found opposite Osogbo LG secretariat, Oke Baale, I want to inform you that the police are aware.

“The necessary authority has been contacted for the immediate evacuation of the corpse, while discreet investigation is ongoing,” she said.