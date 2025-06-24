Police Launch Investigation Into Death Of Site Engineer In Lagos

Share

The Lagos State Police Command has launched a homicide investigation into the death of a site engineer, Badmos Olatunji Monsor, who was allegedly killed by suspected land grabbers in the Agidingbi area of Ikeja.

The violent incident, also left 15 others injured and three construction workers missing. According to eyewitnesses, the attack was carried out by armed men who stormed the construction site, creating panic and chaos among workers and residents.

Sources said the attackers, who included suspected land thugs, were reportedly accompanied by some policemen from the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT), along with individuals identified as Alhaji Garba and one Demola, said to be a personal assistant.

During the invasion, the assailants allegedly shot sporadically and attacked workers with cutlasses, iron rods, charms, and other dangerous weapons. The workers fled in various directions, but several were caught and injured, with one confirmed dead.

Residents of a nearby estate alerted the Alausa Police Division. However, by the time officers arrived, the attackers had fled, leaving behind the lifeless body of Monsor. A firearm reportedly abandoned by the invaders was recovered at the scene.

Following the incident, four workers employed by the deceased site engineer were arrested and are currently in police custody. A senior police source at Area F confirmed the arrests and disclosed that Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Owohunwa Jimoh, had interrogated the suspects. He added that investigations were ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The land in question was reportedly allocated to WGC Company by the Lagos State Government, as confirmed in two allocation letters: LASG/LBS0000228005 dated December 18, 2024, and LASG/LBS0000222499 dated October 13, 2023. WGC, represented by Alhaji Akeem Osuolale, has petitioned both the Inspector General of Police and the Lagos State Government, claiming rightful ownership of the parcels of land—measuring 7,500 sqm and 10,650 sqm respectively—situated along Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi.

In response, the Lagos State Government has directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure justice is served.

