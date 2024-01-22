Police Launch Investigation Into Death Of Corps Member In Ogun

The Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Command on Sunday said it has begun an investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the State.

The State Command said the body of the yet-to-identified Corps member was discovered on Sunday in the Kadesh area of Ogijo after the residents reported the case at the Ogijo Division of the Command.

The statement issued by the spokesperson, Omotola Odutola disclosed that the command is yet to ascertain the cause of the Corps member’s death.

According to a police spokesperson, the corpse was discovered in a remote jungle, and the area was promptly roped off.

“The eyewitnesses that raised a loud shout became curious to find a “keke” plying a route not meant for tricycles. Before the eyewitnesses could properly investigate their suspicion, a lifeless body was discovered.

“The culprits defeating the villagers were a step ahead and disappeared without trace despite the efforts of the concerned citizens to catch up with the culprits,” Odutola said in the statement.

READ ALSO:

Odutola added that investigators from the Ogijo Division were dispatched to the area and discovered the body of a young male adult, estimated to be approximately 24 years old.

The remains have been laid to rest at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital Mortuary in Sagamu.

“No one has reported a missing person fitting the description, and no family member has come forward to file a complaint of a missing person.

“In the meantime, the police have launched an active investigation to identify the culprits behind this heinous act.”