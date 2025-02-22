Share

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed that its operatives on Friday night foiled a kidnap attempt of some travellers and neutralized four of the kidnappers during a gun duel around the Warewa axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesperson for the state Police Command, CSP Omolola Odutola, noted that the incident happened about 8:30 pm when the bandits were said to have ambushed a white Paragon commercial vehicle with number plate BDG 753 YH, driven by one Mr Morufu Adedeji and heading towards Lagos.

According to the Odutola, the armed men reportedly forcefully halted the vehicle, pointed a gun at the driver, and began robbing passengers at gunpoint.

Upon arrival, the police operatives engaged the fleeing criminals in a gun duel. Four of the armed men were fatally injured, while others escaped with gunshot wounds into the surrounding forest.

READ ALSO

Odutola said, “During the attack, some passengers managed to escape through the rear door, which had been smartly and courageously opened by the driver.

“This act enraged the kidnappers, who then brutally assaulted the driver to the point of unconsciousness. Other motorists raised an alarm, which was swiftly intercepted by the Anti-Kidnapping Team on patrol.

“Upon arrival, the police operatives engaged the fleeing criminals in a gun duel. Four of the armed men were fatally injured, while others escaped with gunshot wounds into the surrounding forest.

The bodies of the neutralised kidnappers have been deposited at the State Hospital Morgue, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, for autopsy and further investigation.”

Items recovered at the scene of the crime included one locally made pistol with two cartridges, two daggers, a cash sum of ₦20,000, one Tecno Android phone, one solar power bank and three USB lights suspected to have been stolen.

Share

Please follow and like us: