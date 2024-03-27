At least three armed robbers were on Tuesday shot dead, and one other suspect was arrested by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command during a raid at Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Odiko MacDon while confirming the arrest said the robbers were intercepted during an attempt to rob the National Museum in Ikot Inyang Village.

He further said the officers engaged the armed robbers, numbering about 10, and neutralised three in a gun duel.

He explained that a locally made pistol, one expanded and one live cartridge and vandalised wire cables, among other items, were recovered from them.

The PPRO said “In compliance with the Commissioner of Police’s directive, a crack team of Ikot Ekpene Division responded to a distress call, and engaged armed robbers, numbering about ten, who were robbing at NDDC Hall/National Museum, Ikot Inyang Village and environs.

“In the ensuing gun duel, three of the suspects were neutralised while one was arrested and others escaped with bullet wounds.”