May 16, 2023

Police kill suspected terrorist, rescue 5 kidnapped women in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command said its op- eratives have killed a sus- pected terrorist and rescued five kidnapped women in Dutsinma Local Government Area of the state. The command’s Public Rela- tions Officer (PPRO), CSP Gam- bo Isah, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen in Katsina yesterday. Isah stated: “On May 14, 2023 at about 22:00 hours, a distress call was received that terrorists on motorcycles, shooting sporadi- cally with AK 47 rifles, attacked Bajinawa Village, Dutsinma Lo- cal Government Area and kid- napped five women. “Area Commander, Dutsinma, led a team of policemen to Tashar Icce, a suspected black spot and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them.” He added that, in the course of combing the scene, the corpse of a member of the terrorist gang, be- lieved to have been neutralised dur- ing the encounter, was recovered. According to him, the team also recovered one AK 47 rifle re- portedly belonging to the terrorist and rescued all the kidnapped victims. The PPRO further revealed that many terrorists were believed to have escaped the scene with gun- shot wounds. He said that search parties were still combing the area with a view to arresting the fleeing terrorists or getting their corpses. “The command enjoins mem- bers of the affected communities to report any suspected persons found with gunshot wound to the nearest police station for prompt action,” he added.

Enugu: Court Stops NYSC From Disowning Mbah’s Certificate
EFCC re-arrests Mompha on alleged N6bn money laundering

