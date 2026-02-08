Police Kill Suspected Bandit In Benue, Recover 117 Rounds Of Live Ammunition

The Benue State Police Command yesterday confirmed the arrest of bandits and the recovery of 117 live ammunition in the Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the Command, Udeme Edet, said in a statement in Makurdi that on Friday, the Command received credible information regarding the movement of a male suspect identified as Saamoga, also known as Aleki, who was allegedly conveying live ammunition from Gbagir to Zaki-Biam on a commercial motorcycle.

“Based on the information, a patrol team was immediately mobilised and deployed to the Tse Dubem area of the Ukum Local Government Area, where a stop-and-search operation was conducted. “Upon sighting the police patrol team, the suspect reportedly disembarked from the motorcycle and attempted to evade arrest.

In the course of the operation, the suspect was immobilised with a shot to the leg and taken into custody. “A search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of one hundred and seventeen (117) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition concealed inside socks within his handbag.

Other items recovered include charms and a mobile phone”. The PPRO said, during preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed that the ammunition was being conveyed to Taraba State, adding that he was subsequently taken to the General Hospital, Zaki-Biam, for medical attention, where he later died while receiving treatment.

Udeme Edet also confirmed the massacre of two persons by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen in Apa local government area of the state on the same day, but said men of the command repelled the attack from escalating.

Those killed were identified as Matthew Ochanga and Isaac Adanu, while others reported to be severely wounded are being treated in unnamed medical facilities.