Share

On Saturday, the Adamawa State Police Command confirmed the killing of a suspected armed robber in Yola, the State capital.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to newsmen, the State command said the killing occured when a six-member gang engaged police operatives responding to a robbery attack in the area.

The Command said it received a distress call from a concerned citizen reporting that a group of six armed Shila Boys were attacking and robbing people of their mobile phones and valuables around Jimeta Bypass, near Yan Rake Market in Yola North LGA.

Following the distressing call, the command said officers were swiftly deployed to the scene to repel the attack.

READ ALSO:

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje, Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris immediately dispatched the command’s Anti-Shila Squad to confront the gang.

“On sighting our men, the hoodlums, in a bid to resist arrest, launched an attack, hurling stones at the police and damaging the windscreen of a police patrol vehicle,” Nguroje stated.

During the confrontation, one of the suspects was neutralised, while the others managed to escape.

Items recovered from the scene included a cutlass, a pair of scissors, and a large quantity of illicit drugs. The police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

