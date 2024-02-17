Police Kill One, Arrest 8 In Connection To Ekiti Schoolchildren Kidnapping

The Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of eight of the kidnappers who kidnapped the students and head teachers from Apostolic Faith School in Emure-Ekiti.

While parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, Mr Adeniran Akinwale, the Commissioner of Police disclosed that one of the gang members was killed in a gunfight with the police officers.

According to Akinwale, the APC chairman, Hon. Paul Omotoso, was kidnapped in 2023 by gang members as well.

The CP said, “Initial investigation revealed that Sumo Karami and his gang members were responsible for the kidnapping of the pupils and their teachers in Emure-Ekiti on January 29.

“The phone used to demand ransom for the release of the pupils and the teachers was recovered from the suspects and efforts intensified and led to the arrest of two gang members in Owo forest in Ondo State.

“Many exhibits were recovered from them including one AK-47 assorted rifle, one pump action gun loaded with five life cartridges, 21 AK-47 live ammunition, among others.”

The CP pleaded with the public to assist law enforcement by providing prompt, reliable information that may result in the apprehension of state offenders.