Police Kill One, Abduct Seven Women In Kaduna

Fear grips the residents of Kaduna State on Thursday when some bandits abducted eight locals, killing one in Banono village, Angwaku community, Kufana Chiefdom, Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

Stephen Makori, the Kufana Kaduna District Superintendent, who confirmed the incident claimed that the bandits raided households, took valuable stuff, and stole money, food, and two motorcycles.

READ ALSO:

According to him, Christopher Zamani was slain in the attack, and a bullet wounded a woman.

He named the abducted victims as Tina Bulus, Alice Joshua, Sarah Micah, Kaduna Fidelis (male), Janet Amos, Martha Peter, Rita Geoffrey and Favour Ado, adding that Mary Isah, who sustained injuries, was taken to Nasara Maternity Clinic in Maraban Kajuru for medical attention.