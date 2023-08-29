Police Kill Kidnapper, Rescue Inspector, Village Chairman In Ebonyi

…Recover arms in a gun duel

Police in Ebonyi State have killed a suspected kidnapper in the state during a gun duel.

The police also rescued an Inspector, Ogbonnaya Oliver Nkama attached to Police Detective College, Enugu and one Paul Ngara who was also kidnapped by suspected kidnappers believed to be herdsmen.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya who disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, said the Police Inspector and the village chairman were rescued by the police in a gun duel with the herdsmen.

The statement said “sequel to the report of the kidnap of one Inspector Ogbonnaya Oliver Nkama attached to Police detective college Enugu and one Mr. Paul Ngara, the village chairman of Ngwogwogwo Ishiagu in Ivo LGA of Ebonyi state on Sunday 27/08/2023 by suspected Fulani militias.

“Operatives of the Command immediately swung into action, and due to actionable intelligence, their hideout which is situated between the boundary of Amata Ishiagu and Lokpanta in Abia state was located.

“The Hoodlums on sighting the Police operatives opened fire on them but were subsequently overpowered by the Superior firepower of the police.

“Consequently, during the gun duel, one of the hoodlums was neutralized, two of the victims were rescued unhurt and three of the hoodlums were arrested unharmed.

“The suspects are; .Elochukwu Ojukwu aka Alhaji. Bula Iliyasu. Umaru Ahijo aka Gunner.

“The following items were recovered; Two(2) AK 47 rifles, One(1) long double barrel gun, Forty-five (45) AK 47 live ammunition, and Seventy( 70) live cartridges.

“The Commissioner Of Police, Ebonyi State Command, CP Augustina Ogbodo is using this medium to warn criminals to either desist from crime or relocate from the state as the Command is working round the clock to ensure that anyone terrorizing the State is arrested and brought to book”.