Police Kill Four Suspected Kidnappers In Rivers 

Share

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have killed four suspected kidnappers linked to the abduction and murder of a businessman and other individuals in the State.

The Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the suspects were sea pirates who operated along the Cawthorne Channel and killed their victim, Hope Georgewill, after collecting a ₦2 million ransom.

Iringe-Koko said Georgewill, the Chief Executive Officer of HMG Attitude Limited, was abducted alongside two other travellers along the Cawthorne Channel, Bakana River, on March 26.

She identified the leader of the gang as Preye Ngian-Ngian, a native of Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, adding that police investigations led to the arrest of two suspects.

According to her, the arrested suspects led the operatives to the gang’s hideout. However, a gunfight ensued during which they attempted to escape, resulting in gunshot wounds.

She added that although some members of the gang escaped, efforts were ongoing to apprehend them.

“After the abduction, a ransom of ₦2 million was paid to secure Georgewill’s release. However, the victim was ultimately killed, and his body was later recovered and deposited at the mortuary,” Iringe-Koko stated.

She further said that when the Command’s Anti-Cultism Unit stormed the gang’s hideout in a creek off the Bonny waterways, the suspects opened fire on the operatives.

“Our operatives responded with decisive force, and in the ensuing exchange of gunfire, two of the suspects were fatally wounded, while others fled the scene with injuries,” she said.

“All four injured suspects were immediately transported to the Police Clinic for medical treatment but were confirmed dead on arrival by the attending medical personnel,” she added.

Items recovered from the hideout include an operational speedboat, 80-horsepower and 70-horsepower outboard engines, the mobile phone belonging to the late Georgewill, one live cartridge, and various food items.

“The Rivers State Police Command remains resolutely committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors in the state,” Iringe-Koko concluded.

Share