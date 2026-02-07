Police Kill Bandit In Benue, Recover 117 Ammunition

…As herdsmen kill two farmers, burnt bridge linking four communities in Apa LGA

The Benue State Police Command on Friday confirmed the arrest of bandits and the recovery of 117 live ammunition in Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the Command, Udeme Edet, said in a statement issued in Makurdi said the command received credible information regarding the movement of a male suspect identified as Saamoga, also known as Aleki, who was allegedly conveying live ammunition from Gbagir to Zaki-Biam on a commercial motorcycle.

“Based on the information, a patrol team was immediately mobilized and deployed to Tse Dubem area of Ukum Local Government Area, where a stop-and-search operation was conducted.

“Upon sighting the police patrol team, the suspect reportedly disembarked from the motorcycle and attempted to evade arrest. In the course of the operation, the suspect was immobilized with a shot to the leg and taken into custody.

“A search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of one hundred and seventeen (117) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition concealed inside socks within his handbag.

“Other items recovered include charms and a mobile phone”, the statement read.

Speaking further the PPRO noted that, during preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed that the ammunition was being conveyed to Taraba State, adding that he was subsequently taken to the General Hospital, Zaki-Biam, for medical attention, where he later died while receiving treatment.

Udeme Edet also confirmed the massacre of two persons by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen in Apa local government area of the state same day, but said men of the command repelled the attack from escalating.

Those killed were identified as Matthew Ochanga and Isaac Adanu, while others reported to be severely wounded are being treated in unnamed medical facilities.

She said the Apa LG incident occured at Edikwu Icho where it was repelled through the efforts of operatives of the Benue State Police Command attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), adding that following the intervention, the general security situation in Apa became calm.

“Additionally, the bridge linking Ugbokpo, Idogbu, Ochumeku, and Ikobi, which was earlier burnt by suspected herdsmen, is currently being replaced. Reconstruction work is ongoing under heavy security presence to ensure the safety of personnel and members of the public”.

The Command acknowledged the continuous support and collaboration received from other security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Civil Protection Guard, and relevant Benue State Government officials, whose synergy with the Police has remained instrumental in the successful execution of operations and the maintenance of peace and public safety across the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ifeanyi Emenari, in a swift rection to the feat,

commended the officers and men of the Command for their prompt response and professionalism across the affected areas.

Ifeanyi further reassured people of the state of the Command’s commitment to sustaining proactive and intelligence-led policing towards ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the State.

The Command urged members of the public to remain calm and continue to cooperate with the Police by providing timely and credible information that can aid crime prevention and detection.