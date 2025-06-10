Police Kill 7 Kidnappers, Arrest Robbery Suspects In Delta, Kaduna

Share

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the neutralisation of seven suspected kidnappers, the arrest of five suspected armed robbers and recovery of stolen vehicles and firearms in separate operations across Delta and Kaduna states.

In a statement yesterday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force said the operations were the result of intelligence-led policing and collaboration with local security groups.

“On June 4, 2025, operatives of the Delta State Police Command, alongside local vigilantes and anti-cult volunteers, acting on credible intelligence regarding suspected kidnappers along the Abraka Railway axis, engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel, which led to the neutralisation of four suspects and the recovery of one AK-47 rifle and 13 rounds of live ammunition,” the statement said.

The statement added that in a separate operation by the Command’s CP-Special Assignment Team, another gun duel occurred along the Ughelli–Patani Road. The encounter began when occupants of a shuttle bus opened fire after being flagged down near Ewhereni Junction.

Three suspects were neutralised, and police recovered one AK-47 rifle loaded with eighteen rounds of live ammunition.

Investigations revealed that the suspects were part of a kidnapping syndicate operating in the state. Meanwhile, in Kaduna State, police operatives apprehended five individuals suspected of being members of an armed robbery syndicate that had been terrorising communities for an extended period.

The operation followed the recovery of a Toyota Hilux vehicle reported stolen from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Abuja, on May 28, 2025. “The suspect, Mohammed Kabir, a male from Samaru Gusau, Zamfara State, was apprehended following a highspeed pursuit near Zaria town.

This arrest also led to the recovery of a Toyota Camry found abandoned near the KadunaAbuja Expressway.

“A Honda CR-V was also recovered following the arrest of Emmanuel Oliseh, who had stolen the vehicle from Abuja, and a Toyota Camry (1998 model) was intercepted with three suspects, Ibrahim Bala, Abdulsalam Abdullahi, and Abdulraman Muktar, who later confessed to stealing the vehicle from Nasarawa State,” the statement added.

Share