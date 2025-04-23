Police Kill 4 Suspected Kidnappers In Port Harcourt

Share

The men of the Rivers State Police command have killed four suspected kidnappers for their alleged involvement in the abduction and murder of a businessman and other individuals in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed this in a statement, said that the deceased were pirates who operated along the Cawthorne Channel, killed the deceased, one Hope Georgewill after receiving two million naira ransom.

Ms Iringe-Koko stated that Georgewill, who was the Chief Executive Officer of HMG Attitude Limited, was abducted alongside two other travellers along the Cotton Channel, Bakana River, on March 26.

She disclosed that the sea pirates were led by one Preye Ngian-Ngian, a native of Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, adding that the police launched an investigation that led to the arrest of two suspects.

Iringe-Koko noted that two members of the gang were arrested, and that they led the operatives to the location, attempted to escape during a gunfight between the police and their gang members, but were apprehended with gunshot wounds.

The police spokesperson, however noted that some members of the gang managed to escape and that investigations were ongoing to apprehend them.

