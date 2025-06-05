Police Kill 4 Suspected Kidnappers In Delta

Share

Four suspected kidnappers have been killed in an operation led by a combined team of policemen, local hunters and anti-cult volunteers along the railway area of Abraka, Ethiope East council area of Delta State.

The Delta State Police Command, led by the Commissioner of Police, Abani – wonda Olufemi, disclosed that the operation occurred around 3 am on yesterday, with five firearms recovered in the operation.

It would be noted that residents of the University town had on Monday, embarked on a protest over the incessant kidnapping and armed robbery activities in the area.

Describing the operation as “a major breakthrough”, the statement said the operation followed credible intelligence on the activities of the suspects.

The statement further disclosed that a recently kidnapped victim identified one of the deceased suspects as a leader of the gang that abducted him during preliminary investigations.

“During the operation, joint operatives comprising the Police, hunters, vigilantes and anti-cult volunteers engaged the suspected kidnappers and recovered one AK-47 rifle, along with thirteen rounds of live ammunition.

During the gun duel, four of the suspected kidnappers were shot and later gave up the ghost while others escaped with gunshot injuries,” a part of the statement read.

CP Abaniwonda, while reaffirming the Command’s commitment to sustaining momentum against crime, hailed the operatives for the feat.

Share