Police kill 3 suspected IPOB members, as NDLEA honours slain 2yr-old-boy

Detectives from the Delta State Police Command yesterday said they have killed three suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State. This was as the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Major General Buba Marwa (rtd), at Ogwashi-Uku in the state said his men have destroyed a total of 5,723.310kg abandoned and seized illicit drugs that is worth N1 billion.

He said the destruction of the illicit drugs was in honour of the two-year-old, Ivan Omhonria and his younger brother, Eromonsele that were hit and killed by stray bullets from his men along Okpanam Road in Asaba, last Thursday while chasing drug barons. He said: “With a heavy heart, I wish to say that the public destruction of seized drugs in Delta State is dedicated to the minor that paid the supreme price with his life in the struggle towards making Delta State safe and secure through drug control activities.”