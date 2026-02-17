Police Kill 2 Bandits, Recover Arms In Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command said it has killed two suspected bandits. Public Relations Officer of the Command, Olayinka Ayanlade disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Ibadan, the state capital.

The statement said the bandits were killed when they were trying to kidnap some citizens at Elebe Village, Aleniboro, via Irawo Mine. It said some of the bandits escaped after two of their col- leagues were killed by policemen.

The command said the operation was successfully carried out with the support of members of Agbekoya and local hunters at Aleniboro. “In a remarkable display of operational prowess, proactive policing strategy, and intelligence-driven crime prevention, the Command has successfully foiled a planned attack on Elebe Village, Aleniboro, via Irawo Mine.