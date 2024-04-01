Police Kill 2 At IPOB, ESN Hideout In Enugu

Police on Saturday killed two suspects and recovered arms after raiding a hideout said to be owned by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed wing Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) in the Akwuke area of the Enugu metropolis. Spokesman DSP Daniel Ndukwe said they subdued the suspects who opened fire upon sighting them with superior firepower.

According to him, other members of the outlawed group escaped with various gunshot wounds. He said they recovered one AK-47 rifle, one Sub-Machine Gun, one stainless Pump-Action Gun (PAG), 27 live and 23 expended rounds of 7.62 mm calibre ammunition after the raid and gun duel. Ndukwe also said they recovered five live cartridges and a small blue-coloured Gideon New Testament Bible probably used to conceal objects suspected to be charms. He said: “A preliminary investigation reveals that the breech number of the recovered AK-47 was wiped off.