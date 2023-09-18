Police Kill 10 Terrorists, Rescue 39 Kidnap Victims In Bauchi

The personnel of the Bauchi State Police Command have successfully neutralized 10 suspected terrorists and rescued 39 victims in Yankari Forest.

New Telegraph reports that the operation was carried out as part of the successful joint security operation known as ‘Operation Sharan Daji.

In a statement issued by Ahmed Wakili, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Bauchi State Command, initial findings indicated that approximately 24 kidnappers had launched an attack on the Gaji community last Thursday.

READ ALSO:

The statement clarified that the attackers had allegedly singled out certain businessmen who were returning from the Mararaban Liman Katagum Market and forcibly took them to a location identified as the Red Mountain within Yankari Forest.

The statement went on to elaborate that the kidnappers had initially demanded a ransom of N50 million for each of the victims before they were eventually rescued during a security operation conducted on Friday.