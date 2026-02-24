Police Keep Mum As Sowore Alleges Removal Of IGP, Egbetokun

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has been removed from office.

Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporter, claimed that Egbetokun had been replaced by a senior officer currently serving at the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) in Lagos.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official confirmation from the Presidency or the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) regarding any change in leadership.

When contacted, the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, did not answer calls placed to his phone.

The development, if confirmed, would signal a major shake-up in the leadership of the country’s police hierarchy. However, until an official statement is issued, the claims remain unverified.

New Telegraph recalls that President Bola Tinubu appointed Egbetokun as Acting Inspector-General of Police in October 2023, pending confirmation by the National Assembly.

The appointment took effect on October 31, 2023.